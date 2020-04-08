e-paper
Northern Railways starts 5 parcel express trains to transport goods

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:05 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Northern Railways has announced to run five parcel express trains for the facilitation in movement of goods to different parts of the country during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

The trains will run between New Delhi and Guwahati; Amritsar and Howrah; Delhi Junction and Jammu Tawi; Kalka and Ambala; and Dehradun and Delhi Junction. These trains will make a total of 70 trips.

The train 00464/00463 Amritsar – Howrah – Amritsar Parcel Express Train will depart from Amritsar at 6.40pm on April 9 to reach Howrah on the third day at 7.30am. While running from Howrah to Amritsar, the train will depart from Howrah at 7.10pm to reach Amritsar at 8.30am on the third day. The train will make seven trips in each direction.

The train consists of five parcel vans and one sitting-cum-luggage coach. The train will halt at Ludhiana, Ambala, Delhi Junction, Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Patna, Jhajha and Asansol railway stations.

Another train 00403/00404 Delhi Junction – Jammu Tawi – Delhi Junction Parcel Express Train will also make 14 trips (seven in each direction). The train will depart from Delhi from April 9 at 10.30pm to reach Jammu Tawi at 8.15am the next day. On returning, the train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 6.10pm to reach Delhi at 3.55am the next day.

Consisting of a parcel van and a seating-cum-luggage coach, the train will stop at Panipat, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Pathankot Junction railway stations.

Apart from these two trains, a train New Delhi - Guwahati - New Delhi Parcel Express (00402/00401); Kalka - Ambala - Kalka Pracel Express (00454/00453); and Dehradun – Delhi Junction – Dehradun Parcel Express (00434/00433) will also start from April 9.

