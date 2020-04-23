e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Now, apply for IGNOU online exams by May 15

Now, apply for IGNOU online exams by May 15

The previous deadline was April 30.

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for accepting online examination forms without late fee for its June term end examination (TEE) from April 30 to May 15. This is subject to validity of registration in the programme amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The learner support services at all regional centres/ learner support centres across the country have also been stopped till May 3 to contain the spread of Covid-19

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities