Now, apply for IGNOU online exams by May 15

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:04 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for accepting online examination forms without late fee for its June term end examination (TEE) from April 30 to May 15. This is subject to validity of registration in the programme amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The learner support services at all regional centres/ learner support centres across the country have also been stopped till May 3 to contain the spread of Covid-19