Now, fly directly to Lucknow, Jaipur and Chennai from Chandigarh

Now, fly directly to Lucknow, Jaipur and Chennai from Chandigarh

The three flights will be operating thrice a week. The first one took off for Chennai on Sunday

Aug 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Amid 90% plunge in footfall at Chandigarh International Airport due to the Covid-19 pandemic, IndiGo has introduced direct flights to and from Lucknow, Jaipur and Chennai.

The launch scheduled earlier this year was postponed after the airport went into lockdown with rest of the country on March 23.

The three flights will be operating thrice a week, with the first one taking off for Chennai on Sunday. The Jaipur and Lucknow flights will become operational from August 24 and 25, respectively.

Meanwhile, the airline will also be resumed its flight to Srinagar from August 25. It will depart at 9.25am and return at 12.55pm, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Before the lockdown, the airport saw nearly 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures, daily. After the operations resumed on May 25, the number came down to 1,000 a day.

This is mostly because of the fact that only six to eight of the 44 domestic and two international (Sharjah and Dubai) flights operating earlier are flying daily.

