Now, get vehicle number at time of purchase in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:37 IST

A long wait and several hiccups later, the dealer point registration will finally begin in Chandigarh on August 13.

Under the new system, new vehicle buyers will be able to get the registration number from the automobile dealer at the time of purchase.

Confirming the date, registering and licensing authority (RLA) Virat said UT administrator VPS Badnore will inaugurate the service at the UT guest house on August 13.

The administration has allowed 52 dealers to issue the vehicle registration number on the day of purchase of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the city. The number will be generated after full payment and submission of relevant documents to the RLA through an online system.

The RC will be delivered to the owner’s house within four days of the high security registration plate (HSRP) being fixed to the vehicle.

The regional transport authorities in Punjab and Haryana already follow this procedure.

In Chandigarh, currently registration of vehicles is done by the RLA office in Sector 17. Around 6,000 new vehicles are registered every month.

The final hurdle in starting of the new service was recently removed after the administration lowered the security deposit to be submitted by the dealers from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 lakh. Also giving a relief to the vehicle buyers, the administration rejected the demand of dealers to charge additional fee ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 from the buyers for processing the documents.

The new system

At the time of purchase, the dealer will input details of the vehicle and owner on the Vahan software, following which the registration number will be generated.

These will not include fancy numbers. For fancy numbers, the owner will have to first buy the number and then the vehicle.

The RC will be delivered at the owner’s registered address within four days of the high security registration plate being installed on the vehicle.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners can check the status on the Vahan portal.

