Now, lack of smart facilities in Chandigarh parking lots will lead to contract cancellation

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:01 IST

The new contract for paid parking lots will have stringent penalty clauses. As per the copy of the agreement approved in the House meeting on Monday, the municipal corporation (MC) holds the right to cancel the contract if the contractor is challaned on more than five occasions for not providing any of the smart parking solutions mentioned in the tender document.

Clause 10 of the document specifies as many as 21 smart solutions and infrastructure requirements.

The first violation will invite ₹1,500 fine, second ₹2,500, third ₹5,000, fourth ₹7,500, fifth ₹10,000, and the sixth cancellation of the contract.

The MC had signed the previous contract with a Mumbai-based firm, but majority of facilities mandatory for smart parking solutions were not provided despite several notices. Moreover, there was no provision for penalty for any violation. The MC had terminated the contract over non-payment of licensing fee in February.

Now, following general House’s nod to fixed hourly parking rates, the MC has begun procedure to hire a new contractor. Once the contractor is finalised, he will be given 90 days to bring in smart solutions at the parking lots per Clause 10.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said paid parking tender will be floated next week.

“As decided, 90 parking lots will be outsourced in two zones, each of them will have a different contractor. Except Sector-17 multilevel parking, all paid parking lots will be tendered. MC will employ its own staff to run the multilevel parking,” he said.

OTHER PENALTIES

There are three other penal provisions in Clause 10, violation of which will also lead to cancellation of contract. It includes overcharging of parking fee, not issuing parking slip, and commercial activity or advertisements in parking area.

There are clauses as per which a parking lot employee not wearing dress code like name plate, identity card, florescent jacket and P-cap will attract a fine ranging from ₹500 on first violation to ₹10,000 after the fifth violation.

Misbehaviour with commuters, haphazard parking or non-submission of details of employees too will attract fine ranging between ₹500 and ₹10,000.

Senior councillor Arun Sood, who headed the panel of committee which drafted the agreement, said the new tender document is balanced and has enough checks and balances to monitor the working of the contractor. “We are hopeful that city residents will get better parking facilities at reasonable rates,” he said.

WHAT IS REQUIRED

E-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras at entry/exit points, boom barriers mandatory at multilevel parking, sign boards to display rate list, name and contact of parking supervisor, kiosks at entry and exit points, cones and chains for proper parking of scooter and cars, barricades to control the vehicles, smart card-based daily and monthly passes, provision of e-payment, LED display of real-time occupancy at entry points, online booking of parking space through app.

