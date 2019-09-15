Now, UP bureaucrats too join CM, his council of ministers in ‘Manthan’ at IIM-L

cities

“Yes sir, I have my bag, and here’s my water bottle too,” replied MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh with a smile to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who asked the ministers participating in the three-day learning programme ‘Manthan’ if they had brought along their bags. There were smiles all around.

This wasn’t all -- Yogi also congratulated urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon on coming to class on time. “Yeh dekh kar achcha laga ki aap waqt par class mein aaye hain (good to see that you are here in class on time,” remarked the CM.

To a lady colleague, Yogi said the programme would be a good learning experience for the ministers and the bureaucrats. To which, the minister replied, “That is why I reached the class on time -- to hone my skills and serve the public better.”

Sunday was the second day of ‘Manthan’ -- a programme rolled out by the Yogi government in association with the Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow (IIM-L) to achieve the goal of ‘sushan’ (good governance). The programme kick-started on September 8 (last Sunday) and will conclude on September 22.

This time, the ministers were accompanied by the bureaucrats -- right from chief secretary to all additional chief secretary and principal secretary rank officers.

Earlier, while the participants were on their way to the classroom, Yogi observed to the IIM-L director Professor Archana Shukla that a lot of good work done by experts at the premier B-school didn’t cross its boundaries, depriving people of the benefits of their studies, projects and programmes. He said there was a need to take the institute’s “constructive work” to people so that they too could benefit from the rich knowledge pool at the IIM-L.

A senior bureaucrat who did not wish to be identified told reporters that some ministers in the Yogi government were “very good and had immense knowledge in their field”. Although he didn’t mention specific names, there was an indication he was referring to the health, technical education and sports ministers.

Earlier, the bus carrying the chief minister and his council of ministers reached the IIM-L campus at 8:30 am when they were welcomed by Prof Shukla and other professors of the institute. Yogi was the first to alight from the super luxury bus and together with Shukla welcomed his ministers, many of whom touched his feet before proceeding towards the classroom.

At the academic block, the participants first checked their names on the notice board, located their allocated seats and kept their bags and water bottles on a table and then proceeded for a light refreshment arranged in the adjacent room.

In the meanwhile, Adityanath addressed the media, briefly outlining the course structure of the three-day training module and the expected outcome.

It is pertinent to mention that half way into its tenure, the Uttar Pradesh government approached the IIM-L for training its ministers. This is the first time that the prestigious B-school has designed a course module for ministers. An expert at the IIM-L who did not wish to be identified said that public policy was the focal theme of the course module.

