Now, you can consult Kamothe doctors over phone

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:30 IST

A group of private practitioners from Kamothe have started consultations over phone as people have started panicking in cases of cough and cold. The doctors will give advice over phone and address the concerns. Dr Rupesh Wadagaonkar, who runs Sai Samarth Hospital in Kamothe, said, “People can also opt for video calls. I have been getting nearly 10-15 calls every day from across Mumbai.” “Those who cannot afford to pay are treated free of cost,” said Wadagaonkar. One can contact Dr Wadagaonkar at 9594999690.