Nurse, 2-year-old girl among 20 new cases in Thane

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:18 IST

A 24-year-old nurse was among the 20 people, who tested positive for coronavirus in Thane on Friday. Thane’s tally of positive cases is 198. A two-year-old girl from Mumbra has also tested positive.

The nurse, working in Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, had come in contact with a man from Lokmanya Nagar who died last week and was tested positive after his death.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has quarantined 60 employees of Kalwa hospital including doctors, nurses, care takers and ward boys.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We had quarantined 72 people who attended the man’s funeral. Now, 60 employees of Kalwa hospital are quarantined as they are among the high-risk contacts. We have also shut the labour OPD of the hospital.”

Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday.

The total number of cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has touched 114.

Among the new patients are a 42-year-old police constable posted in Mumbai and a 38-year-old woman from Dombivli (West), who is a dialysis technician at private hospital in Mumbai.

KDMC has acquired 10 portable ventilators.

“Considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the portable ventilators will be useful to transport patients easily,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.