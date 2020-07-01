Occult practitioner nabbed for raping woman on pretext of curing her of negative energy

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:22 IST

Police on Wednesday nabbed an occult practitioner for allegedly having raped a woman near a village in Rabupura area of Greater Noida on the pretext of helping her ‘get rid of negative energy’, officials said.

According to the police, the suspect — 35-year-old Pappan — is a resident of Faleda village under Rabupura police station, Gautam Budh Nagar .

On Monday, a couple — a 20-year-old married woman along with her husband — had approached Pappan, seeking help with some personal troubles that they believed were paranormal. The women later accused Pappan of having allegedly raped her. The incident was reported by the woman’s husband. The accused was on Wednesday afternoon arrested from outskirts of his village , police said.

“We had arrested the suspect and post medical examination presented him in front of the district court, from where he was sent to jail. The man, an occult practitioner, was known locally and often offered to cure villagers from the influence of spirits. After the victim registered a complaint, we had launched a manhunt for him. He was finally nabbed today afternoon,” said Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

He added that the man, though an occult practitioner, had no criminal history and this was the first time he had been booked.

According to the victim’s husband, they had gotten married in February but started looking soon after their marriage. His wife, he claimed, often became very aggressive with little provocation. He also claimed that unexplained things had started happening in their home. The man then contacted Pappan for help, because he believed that his wife was under the influence of a spirit.

The man has also claimed that the suspect had visited the family four days ago, taken Rs 5000 from them and had asked them to bring the woman to his village, a few kilometers away.

“We reached his village at around 11am on Monday and he took us to a field nearby and gave us some ash to taste, which was probably laced with sedatives. Both me and my wife lost consciousness after that. When I woke up, my wife recounted her ordeal to me. We confronted the tantric, but he threatened to kill us. It was then that I decided to approach the police,” said the husband.

Based on the man’s complaint, a case was registered at Rabupura police station against the suspect under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.