Mahanta’s half-burnt body was recovered from the forest.(Representative image)
Odisha forest official charred to death while trying to save saplings from fire

  • The head of the task force on Sunday claimed that the fire situation in Odisha is under control.
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:48 AM IST

At a time when a massive fire in Odisha forests has triggered outrage, a 58-year-old man engaged by the state forest department to protect saplings was charred to death while trying to control the forest fire.

Jadumani Mahanta from Jadanila reserve forest of Thakurmunda range in Mayurbhanj district was looking after the saplings when the fire broke out in the forest at around 1 pm. Instead of trying to escape, Mahanta tried to bring the flames under control but caught in the raging forest fire and was charred to death.

Mahanta’s half-burnt body was recovered from the forest.

Meanwhile, the head of the task force on Sunday claimed that the fire situation in Odisha is under control. "As of now, all possible efforts are being undertaken in the field to mitigate the forest fire situation in the state. All field staffs are engaged along with fire squads, ODRAF, along with the support of PRIs, VSS and local communities," said Sandeep Tripathi, head of the task force.

In another development, the newly appointed principal chief conservator of forests, Sisir Kumar Ratho, said the department is thinking of training students to control forest fires.

"Considering the concern and interest of the students about the prevailing outbreak of wildfires in the state, interested students could be given exposure and necessary skill training after which they could be engaged in controlling forest fires. A decision on the same could be taken. After taking charge as the PCCF, my priority will be to control the forest fire incidences. We have to make sure that wildfires don’t prevail much in the future,” he said.

