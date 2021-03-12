Odisha man arrested nearly 4 decades after fleeing police

An Odisha man who was accused in a dacoity case when he was 18-year-old finally landed in the police's net 37 years after fleeing from the law.

Police said Akshay Jena of Palasudha village in Kendrapara district allegedly committed dacoity along with other accused in a house at Jajpur Road in 1984. He was declared an absconder by the court. However, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested 55-year-old Jena from his house at Palasudha, said Sujit Pradhan, inspector of Patkura police station.

Last month, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack commissionerate police had arrested a 50-year-old man, 22 years after he fled the police net after being involved in a gangrape case. Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban was arrested from the Amby Valley area of Pune last month by a team of police from Odisha after being on the run for 22 years. Biswal was working as a plumber and went by the name Jalandhar Swain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON