Odisha man slaps daughter to death, arrested

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:47 IST

A 30-year-old tribal man from Koraput district who slapped his six-year-old daughter to death and then buried her body was arrested on Friday, a week after the incident took place, police said.

Police in Koraput said the man had slapped his daughter on the evening of November 21 while teaching her.

“He was trying to teach his daughter schoolwork; when she didn’t understand, he slapped her. The girl collapsed and died,” said inspector Bijay Majhi of Pottangi police station.

The girl was a Class 1 student.

The same evening, he called his friend and together they buried the body 5km away along a road.

“He pretended to search for her on November 22 and told the villagers about her disappearance only in the evening. On November 24, he lodged a missing person’s report,” said the inspector.

As there were a lot of incongruities in his statements, police detained him and kept interrogating him. On Friday morning, he finally confessed to his crime after which he was arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A police team later visited the place where he had buried his daughter and exhumed the body for an autopsy. The friend who helped bury the body was also arrested for destruction of evidence.