Odisha teacher arrested for marrying four women without any divorce

An Art teacher in Odisha's Cuttack district was arrested on Friday on charges of marrying four women in the last 10 years.

Police officials in Cuttack said that Krushna Chandra Nayak, an art teacher at Gopinathpur High School of Salepur area, had married a woman in 2001. Later he married another woman in 2008 without divorcing the first one.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Nayak married one more woman. He was with his fourth wife when the police arrested him.

Nayak's first wife alleged that after marriage, he used to demand money from her family on the pretext of pursuing his studies and other needs. "My husband started living separately on the pretext of pursuing higher education. He never looked after me and tortured me. In 2004, I finally lodged a complaint against him at Purighat and Mahila Police stations. However, I withdraw the case after his family members assured they'll look after me," Nayak's first wife said in her complaint. In 2008, he married for the second time.

Also read: Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati - New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues

Nayak's third wife who had married him in 2016 said he would visit home occasionally. "In March 2020, I informed my family about his strange behaviour when I came across his photo with another woman on his mobile phone,” she said.

Nayak's misdeeds came to light after his first and third wife lodged complaints with the Mahila police station in Cuttack. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Nayak under Sections 493A, 323, 294, 494, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, and arrested him.

Last month, the video of a man in Chhatisgarh had gone viral of him marrying two women at a time even though his first wife was living with him at his ancestral home. The viral video of Chandu Maurya marrying two women at a time had sparked a debate as it flouted the Hindu Marriage Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON