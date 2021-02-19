IND USA
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra.(AP)
india news

Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati: New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues

Lockdown, weekend lockdowns make a comeback in Maharashtra as districts impose fresh restrictions, ask schools, college to close till further notice.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:41 PM IST

As the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has become worrying at a time when the overall pandemic situation in the country is in control, several districts have reimposed fresh restrictions. With this, lockdown, weekend lockdown, night curfew are reappearing. Here is the list of new restrictions in place.

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not mulling lockdown at this moment. But on Thursday, the civic body has released a set of stringent rules.

> Residential buildings with more than five active Covid-19 cases will be sealed.

> Those who will be found flouting Covid-19 rules will be prosecuted.

> Travellers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine.

> Those who are supposed to be home quarantine will be stamped so that they can't flout quarantine rules.

> 300 marshals deployed at Mumbai locals to take action against passengers travelling without masks.

> Regular inspection at halls, wedding venues to check whether Covid-19 norms are being maintained at these gatherings.

Amravati, Akola

Weekend lockdown will begin at Amravati and Akola from 8pm on Saturday and will go on till 7am on Monday. This is to check crowding at market places during weekends. Apart from emergency services, everything else will remain closed during this weekend. The lockdown is only for this weekend as the authorities will take the next steps after seeing Covid-19 situation next week.

Yavatmal

A 10-day lockdown has already started from Thursday night. Around 500 tests will be conducted per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawada and Pusa.

Schools and colleges will remain closed until further notice.

No religious functions will be allowed and weddings can be held only with 50 guests.

Nagpur

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has imposed a 50 per cent restriction capacity on wedding halls and said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals. Like in Mumbai, buildings with more than five COVID-19 cases will be sealed and people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands.

