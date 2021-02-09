IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Odisha tribal couple insists on not giving abandoned baby girl back to state
Image for representation.(Representational Photo/Shutterstock)
Image for representation.(Representational Photo/Shutterstock)
cities

Odisha tribal couple insists on not giving abandoned baby girl back to state

  • Inspector of Morada police station, Kuni Besra said on Sunday, she had sent a platoon of police to rescue the baby girl from the couple.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST

A tribal couple in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, who found an abandoned baby girl near their village and brought her home, has become a headache for the district officials who are at their wit's end trying to persuade them to hand over the baby.

On Sunday, the Santhali tribal couple even gave a platoon of policemen a slip as the cops raided the village to rescue the baby girl.

China Hembram (42), a mason of Bhalukachua village under Chikitamatia gram panchayat of Morada block in Mayurbhanj district, found the newborn girl lying abandoned in nearby Phulajhari forest on August 16, 2020. China and his wife Maina (32) had two sons - 5-year-old and 2-year-old- from their marriage and pined for a girl child. China's wife was overjoyed when he brought the baby home.

However, when the local ASHA and Anganwadi workers got to know about the incident on September 2, they asked them to hand over the child before the Child Welfare Committee as per the procedure.

"When our ASHA and Anganwadi workers met the couple they said the did not have a girl child and thus have adopted her. But we told them to hand over the baby to us and then apply for adoption as per the Adoption Regulations 2017. She, however, was unwilling to be persuaded and said she will keep her come what may," said Mita Nayak, child development project officer of Morada block.

Nayak said since September 2, the Anganwadi workers, ICDS supervisor as well as ASHA workers of the area made several visits to the couple's home trying to reason with them about the necessity to follow the adoption procedures. "As the couple don't have the financial resources and already have two children, we reasoned with them to not insist on keeping the girl. We told them that the child needs better resources to grow up to be a healthy child. The woman just kept on saying 'I won't give'," said Nayak.

District child protection officer of Mayurbhanj, Mamatamayee Biswal said the couple was being instigated by other tribal people of the village. "They seem to be under some sort of a misconception that by keeping the baby girl, the couple would get some help from the government. The child has low body weight and needs vaccination. We are not sure of what kind of vaccination she has been given. The villagers are regularly misbehaving with our staff whenever we go to persuade the couple," said Biswal.

Inspector of Morada police station, Kuni Besra said on Sunday, she had sent a platoon of police to rescue the baby girl from the couple. "But by the time our team could reach the village, the couple had fled home with their sons. However, I have managed to send a message to China Hembram to handover the baby girl tomorrow. We will wait for the couple," she said.

Officials in charge of the adoption of children in Odisha said it takes a little more than two years for a child to be adopted. "The parents who wish to adopt a child are required to register online with the Central Adoption Resources Agency and upload the necessary documents. Once the registration is done, the parent can select a Specialised Adoption Agency for a home study that confirms the suitability of the parents for adopting a child. After they are found eligible and suitable, they are given referrals of children who are legally free for adoption," said Priyadarshi Das, programme manager of State Adoption Resource Agency.

Between 2016 and 2020, there have been 775 adoptions in Odisha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha cm
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:48 AM IST
A series of blasts were reported in two trucks carrying nearly 324 filled liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders around 2am on Monday, at an open ground in Ram Nagar, Mira Road (East)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to police, the accused found the couple in a compromising position in his house on Sunday afternoon and attacked them with a woodcutter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:44 AM IST
As per data shared by the education department, a total of 2,478 students were allotted a college on the first day, of which 1,757 were admitted in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Palghar police have found a few CCTV clips in which leading seaman (LS) Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, was seen roaming freely at the Meenambakkam Airport at Chennai after landing from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
mumbai news

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu

By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, who died under suspicious circumstances in Maharashtra, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Purbadiha in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The girder over the creek will be launched in one month while the entire work will be completed by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Responding to an RTI query by HT, state urban development said the report submitted by the committee is under government consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Many HCWs and FLWs are forced to register for inoculation by their supervisors, but they provide incorrect individual details to avoid the process later
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The court observed the fact that witnesses had turned hostile against other accused in the case during their separate trials was not sufficient to accept the closure report against the gangster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurgaon Foodies group explores winter delicacies at Sector 56 market in Gurugram. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Gurgaon Foodies group explores winter delicacies at Sector 56 market in Gurugram. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

Foodie groups are back on track to explore Delhi-NCR

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Malai tikka, kalmi kebab, momos, kachori – winter brings in many cravings and the urge to explore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a dip of over 100,000 passengers in a week after local train services resumed on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police arrested one of the accused on Monday, while the second accused, who is the driver of the bus, is still at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The political stage in the state is likely to witness another tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, following the resignation of Nana Patole as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
mumbai news

Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
While most technology institutes have empanelled lawyers for intellectual property (IP) rights, many are now seeking help from agents and consultants to handle the application process for AI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15, teachers and students have said resuming on-campus lectures is not feasible if they are not allowed to travel by train during peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP