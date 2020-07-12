e-paper
Office boy held for murdering 60-year-old Ludhiana realtor

Office boy held for murdering 60-year-old Ludhiana realtor

Confesses he killed his boss to grab his money, say police

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accused Manish Kumar had also suffered injuries on his hand when the victim put up a fight.
Accused Manish Kumar had also suffered injuries on his hand when the victim put up a fight.
         

A 30-year-old office boy has been arrested for stabbing his 60-year-old employer to death at their real estate office on Malhar Road on Saturday night.

Police said the accused, Manish Kumar, a resident of Ranchi Colony, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, had confessed to have committed the murder to grab his employer’s money.

He was employed by the victim, Shamsher Singh Atwal, a realtor and resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, as office boy one week ago.

“Before confessing, the accused kept changing his statements. On Saturday night, he claimed he killed Shamsher as he was involved in illegal activities, but could not provide details about this. Then he claimed his boss ill-treated him by hurling abuses,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatinder Chopra.

Shamsher Singh Atwal, the victim
Shamsher Singh Atwal, the victim ( HT Photo )

Eventually, the accused revealed that his father, who is an electrician in Sunet village, owed money lenders Rs 1 lakh. He had asked Shamsher to loan him Rs 1 lakh, which he assured to return in a year. But, Shamsher turned him down.

Recently, he found out that Shamsher would receive Rs 1.25 lakh from his client on Saturday. So, he planned to murder his employer to grab the money.

The ACP said on Saturday evening, even before the client brought the money, Manish stabbed Shamsher with a knife at their office. Shamsher put up a fight, causing injuries on Manish’s hand.

“But, Manish managed to overpower Shamsher and stabbed him multiple times. After confirming he had died, the accused locked the office, took his boss’ car and got admitted to a hospital,” the police official added.

Shamsher’s body was discovered by his wife, Pupinderjit Kaur, who, along with her family members, had reached the office on Saturday night after her husband did not respond to her phone calls.

On reaching there, they were shocked to see Shamsher lying dead in a pool of blood, and informed the police.

The ACP said Manish had been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They were questioning him to find out if he had any accomplices.

The deceased leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter, who are settled in Canada

