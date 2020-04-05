On the Frontline: People’s participation vital to conquer Covid-19, says mobile dispensary coordinator Shashikant Munot

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:30 IST

PUNE Shashikant Munot of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) is the project coordinator of the mobile dispensary service, one of the projects undertaken by the sanghatana. He is also a social worker, a banker and hails from Ahmednagar. He speaks to HT about the work the BJS has undertaken and hurdles faced while reaching out to patients affected by Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

What is the ground-report for the services BJS is involved in?

We have undertaken three projects. In the first project, we have set up a quarantine facility for 2,000 patients at the hostel of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana at Wagholi, which has been handed over to the Maharashtra government. Under the second project, we are collecting 20,000 units of blood because a massive need for blood will arise after April 14. All the surgeries which have been put on hold will begin. With the resumption of traffic, there will be road accidents and overall, there will be a high demand for blood. We have prepared for that situation. The third project the mobile dispensary service along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with the support of Force Motors.

Personally, how does this determine your average day?

At the start of the day I call and coordinate with the drivers of all 15 mobile dispensaries. We wash all the vehicles and sanitise them, which I personally overlook. I also have to make sure that all the vehicles have enough medicines and surgical equipment like thermometers, stethoscope, blood pressure operator, make sure everyone has N95 masks - the health care workers and drivers. Doctors also need personal protective equipment (PPE) which is vital. I also have to check whether the PA system is working and the tanks of the vehicles are full. I also coordinate with the doctors and we discuss the spots we have to visit for that particular day.

I am also incharge of material procurement which includes medicines,PPEs and mask kits. In the evening I have to collect the data and make a record of the day’s work - number of patients and doctors reports.

What precautions are you taking personally?

I perform yoga daily for 45 minutes when I get up at 5.15 am. Then I sit to plan my day and make sure I have my breakfast on time and my medicines, as I have a heart ailment. It is imperative that I stay fit. While working with my staff, I always wear the mask and every half an hour use sanitiser to wash my hands.

What is your assessment of the Covid-19 situation in Pune?

The authorities in the city have taken many preventive and containment measures and are on their toes to stop the spread of Covid-19.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

The crisis is well contained in the city. People from all walks of life are stepping out to help the needy with food packets and even many are feeding stray animals. The only problem is the complete participation of the general public in this fight. They should comply with rules put in place by the government and take all the necessary precautions.