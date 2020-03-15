One arrested for stabbing man at sanpada

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:47 IST

A 21-year-old man was stabbed near his brother’s college when he went to intervene in a fight on Wednesday. The police have arrested a teenager on charges of attempt to murder.

The complainant, Shadab Ansari, works as a sales executive at a grocery store. Around 3pm, he received a call from his younger brother Arbaaz, 18, that some boys are attacking him outside Oriental College at Sector 3 in Sanpada.

When Ansari went there and intervened, the two men assaulted him.

“One of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Ansari in his stomach and slashed him on the head. The accused duo fled from the spot. One of them, Annabhau Dubey was arrested later,” said an officer from Sanpada police station.

According to the police, Arbaaz said the men attacked him over a petty dispute between them. Dubey was produced before a metropolitan court and remanded in police custody.