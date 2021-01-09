1 dead, 45 hospitalised after consuming spurious toddy in Telangana's Vikarabad

One person died and another 45 people, including women, were hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, about 100 kilometres from Hyderabad on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Reddy, 58, of Pendlimadugu village of Nawabpet block. Few others, whose condition turned worse, were moved to Hyderabad. Of them, the condition of Pyata Ramulu, 60, from Chittigidda village is said to be critical.

The remaining affected people are undergoing treatment in different government and private hospitals in Nawabpet and Vikarabad towns.

Vikarabad deputy superintendent of police Sanjeeva Rao said preliminary inquiries revealed that the toddy was supplied from a depot at Chittigidda village to various villages including Nawabpet, Arkatala, Vatti Meenapalli, Ekamamidi, Kesavapalli, Timmareddypalli, Mamdanpalli, Kothagadi, Narayanapur, Pathuru, Pendlimadugu and Kamareddiguda.

“Some of those who consumed liquor initially complained that there was a difference in the taste of toddy. Later, they started feeling giddiness and collapsed, while some others suffered fits. They were immediately shifted to the local hospitals,” the DSP said.

While Krishna Reddy died on Saturday morning, Ramulu and a few others were shifted to Hyderabad, he said, adding that all 45 people were admitted to various hospitals.

On coming to know about the incidents, district collector Pausumi Basu, local MLA Methuku Anand and Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, along with excise officials, toured the affected villages and spoke to the families of the affected persons.

The excise officials seized the toddy shops, collected the samples and sent them for laboratories to find out the extent of adulteration. “We are awaiting the medical reports and based on them, we shall take appropriate action,” the district collector said.

Vikarabad MLA Anand, who is also a doctor, examined a few patients in the local government hospital. He asked the district authorities to set up medical camps in the affected villages.

“We have booked a case against the toddy depot owners under the Excise Act and are investigating the case,” the DSP said.

