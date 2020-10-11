e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / One held in Zirakpur road rage case

One held in Zirakpur road rage case

The main accused and five others, including a woman, are still absconding

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Anil Thakur, 35, was shot dead when he tried to intervene in a brawl between his friends and another group.
Anil Thakur, 35, was shot dead when he tried to intervene in a brawl between his friends and another group.
         

A day after a 35-year-old man was shot dead in a case of road rage in Zirakpur, the Mohali police on Sunday arrested Ramesh Kumar, one of the co-accused.

The main accused, Happy Brar, who is a businessman from Faridkot in Punjab, and five others, including a woman, are still absconding. They all have been booked for murder.

Belonging to Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, Ramesh Kumar runs a car accessory shop in Phase 7, Mohali, and was presently living in Zirakpur. He will be produced in court on Monday, said police.

The brawl took place on VIP Road in the wee hours of Saturday after a Toyota Fortuner being driven by Brar denied passage to another Fortuner being driven by victim Anil Thakur’s friend Vinay.

Thakur, 35, had rushed to the spot after getting a call from a friend, and was shot dead in the melee. It was Brar who allegedly opened fire from his .12 bore pistol, hitting Thakur in his chest and abdomen. The accused later fled the scene in the SUV.

A senior police officer said Kumar is being questioned to know the whereabouts of the accused, and raids are on to arrest the six remaining accused. The victim’s friends are also being quizzed to get more details about the incident, he said.

top news
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In