One held in Zirakpur road rage case

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:41 IST

A day after a 35-year-old man was shot dead in a case of road rage in Zirakpur, the Mohali police on Sunday arrested Ramesh Kumar, one of the co-accused.

The main accused, Happy Brar, who is a businessman from Faridkot in Punjab, and five others, including a woman, are still absconding. They all have been booked for murder.

Belonging to Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, Ramesh Kumar runs a car accessory shop in Phase 7, Mohali, and was presently living in Zirakpur. He will be produced in court on Monday, said police.

The brawl took place on VIP Road in the wee hours of Saturday after a Toyota Fortuner being driven by Brar denied passage to another Fortuner being driven by victim Anil Thakur’s friend Vinay.

Thakur, 35, had rushed to the spot after getting a call from a friend, and was shot dead in the melee. It was Brar who allegedly opened fire from his .12 bore pistol, hitting Thakur in his chest and abdomen. The accused later fled the scene in the SUV.

A senior police officer said Kumar is being questioned to know the whereabouts of the accused, and raids are on to arrest the six remaining accused. The victim’s friends are also being quizzed to get more details about the incident, he said.