One held, three identified for robbing, assaulting DU student

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:55 IST

Gurugram: One of the four suspects, who allegedly assaulted and robbed two final-year Delhi University(DU) students by intercepting their car near Cyber Park in Sector 39 on Monday night, was arrested from Jharsa village on Thursday, the police said, adding that the other suspects are presently on the run.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 11pm, when one of the victims, who had purchased a second-hand car from the city after coming across an advertisement on an online marketplace, was returning home with his friend.

Jay Shokeen, 23, a resident of Dichaon Kalan in Najafgarh, Delhi, brought along his college friend on Monday to Gurugram to buy a Swift car from a resident of Jharsa village. After buying the car, both the friends were returning to Delhi.

“I had stopped the car at the traffic signal near Cyber Park when suddenly an Alto car intercepted my way and four men got down. Two of them tried to snatch my car keys and, when I resisted, they pulled me out of the car and dragged me towards theirs. My friend raised an alarm, following which they pulled him out and started hitting us,” said Shokeen.

The victim said he had hidden the car keys in his pocket and, as such, they were unable to snatch them from him.

“One of them opened my car’s dashboard and took out all the car-related documents including the registration certificate and ₹37,500 cash,” said Shokeen.

The police said the suspects threatened the victims that if they did not hand over all their valuables, they would stab them to death. Shokeen’s friend fled from the spot fearing the attack, said the police.

Meanwhile, Shokeen raised an alarm, following which people started gathering, forcing the suspects to flee towards Subhash Chowk, said the police.

The suspects brutally assaulted them due to which they suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures, and had to be admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, the police said.

The police said the victims approached them on Wednesday after getting discharged from the hospital and complained against the four unidentified suspects and shared their car registration number. The robbers did not take away their mobile phones, said the police.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, the suspects have been identified and all of them are history-sheeters. One of them was arrested from Jharsa and will be produced before the court on Friday and will be taken on police remand for further investigation. “The suspects took the cash from the victim’s car and the car documents before taking off. The victims are locals and students of different colleges of DU. We have recovered CCTV footage from various spots and the suspects were identified within a few hours after the case was registered,” he said.

The prime suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sumit Thakran, a resident of village Jharsa. The police said he was involved in several cases of snatching.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 379-B (snatching), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station on Sunday, said the police.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:55 IST