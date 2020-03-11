One killed in fire at residential society on Bhandarkar road

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:20 IST

PUNE A 46-year-old man died in a fire incident on Bhandarkar road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Vinayak Gokhale (46).

According to police, the incident took place at 2.52am in a double-storied house. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died while undergoing treatment.

Fire officer Sunil Naiknaware said, “We got a call at 2.52 am about a fire incident at a flat in a residential building on Bhandarkar road. So our fire brigade officials and water tankers were rushed to the spot.”

“Gokhale was living alone on the first floor of the building and was found lying on his bed with serious injuries. So our firemen took him to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Naiknaware.