Home / Cities / One-year-old dies in UP, parents accuse hospital of negligence

One-year-old dies in UP, parents accuse hospital of negligence

The child was serious and admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. The doctor examined him but he died within half an hour, said Kannauj District Magistrate, Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh
At prima facie, there does not seem to be any negligence, claimed Kannauj District Magistrate.
A one-year-old child, who was suffering from high fever, admitted to a hospital in Kannauj district died allegedly due to negligence.

“ My child died on June 28 due to hospital negligence. We had made several requests to the doctors but no one listened to us.” Premchand, father told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kannauj District Magistrate, Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, “I had sought a complete report from the Chief Medical Superintendent. The child was serious and admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. The doctor examined him but he died within half an hour.

“At prima facie, there does not seem to be any negligence,” Mishra added.

