‘Onion farmers should get fair prices and consumers should not suffer’

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:11 IST

PUNE As onions take centre stage in Indian politics ahead of assembly elections, Nirmala Sitharaman, union finance minister, said the central government is working towards giving better logistics for the crop and increasing its shelf life.

“The government is trying to extend radiation facility with the help from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre located at Mumbai for increasing the shelf life of onions. There is a need to improve the crop’s storage life,” said Sitharaman.

“Our government is not anti-farmer. We want farmers to get fair prices, but we have to interfere if consumers are affected due to high price. Our goal is that farmers get good price for their crop and consumers do not suffer,” she said.

