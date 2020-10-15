e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Order CBI probe into exchange of shamlat land in Mohali village: SAD

Order CBI probe into exchange of shamlat land in Mohali village: SAD

SAD leaders say Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his partner Paras Mahajan exchanged valuable shamlat land adjoining Airport Road with low-priced land

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

After the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed permission granted to Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his partner Paras Mahajan for exchanging shamlat land in Derri village to develop a housing society, leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation or a former high court judge investigate the matter.

Youth Akali Dal’s Mohali urban president Parvinder Singh Sohana and Derri village resident Baljit Singh said Amarjit and Mahajan had exchanged around 43 kanals (5 acres) of ‘valuable shamlat land’ adjoining Airport Road.

“The land near Airport Road, which is worth crores, now has boards and flags of their firm, Land Chester Infrastructure Associates. However, the land given in exchange is adjacent to a choe (seasonal stream) in the village, which has low market value,” alleged Sohana.

SAD leaders have urged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and senior officials of the panchayat department and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to handover the probe into the exchange of shamlat land to the CBI.

Calling the allegations ‘baseless’, Amarjit said the matter was politically motivated. “Other builders have also exchanged land on the same road,” he said.

Mahajan said, “The land was exchanged after receiving permission from the government and all procedures were followed. We are prepared to face any inquiry as everything is in black and white.”

The high court had stayed the permission on October 9.

top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In