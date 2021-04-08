10-5 job: Cops focus on crowded areas at night

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel and district officials are focussing on busy markets, congested neighbourhoods and slums while enforcing the night curfew in the national capital, officials aware of the matter said. They added that the police and district officials were also carrying out awareness drives, and asking people not to venture out between 10pm and 5am until they have the requisite curfew pass or in the event of an emergency.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered a night curfew until April 30 to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease. Government officials, essential workers, those travelling to airports, railway stations, interstate bus terminals, Covid-19 vaccination centres or hospitals are exempt from the seven-hour curfew. Travel during curfew some of these categories will require e-passes. The order implies that all restaurants, markets, wedding halls, pubs and commercial establishments also have to shut by 10pm.

Police and district officials across the city were spotted in markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Khan Market and Janpath well before 10pm, requesting people to shut shops on time to prevent gatherings. In many congested neighbourhoods and slum clusters, police used loudspeakers mounted on e-rickshaws to inform people about the importance of social distancing.

On Wednesday night, Delhi Police filed 489 FIRs across the city, temporarily detained 843 people and issued 731 fines for flouting social distancing norms. In comparison, the police on Tuesday registered 220 cases, temporarily detained 534 people and issued 842 fines.

HT spoke to several police officers on the ground who said that unlike the nationwide lockdown last year, the enforcement teams are not stopping every vehicle on the road during the curfew, but were focussed on curbing gatherings.

A senior revenue official said that their focus in the first few days was to spread awareness, and not just penalise violators. “Police have been asked to spread awareness and counsel those who are resisting government orders. The idea is to get all places where people gather, such as shops, markets and restaurants, shut by 10pm. We aim to stop people from loitering around. Of course, emergencies and other genuine cases are always considered without any question,” said the official.

Police and administration officials are conducting flag marches every day between 8pm and 10pm in New Delhi district, which has some of the city’s most popular markets.

“We faced resistance from some store owners in Connaught Place. In Khan Market, there was almost 100% compliance, with shops shutting before 10pm. In Sarojini Nagar and RK Puram markets, we had trouble with street vendors. So today [Thursday], we held a meeting with the street vendors’ association to convince them to wrap up their outlets by 10pm,” said Dr Nitin Shakya, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of New Delhi district.

In the past two days, the New Delhi district administration has issued at least 20 notices to shops, restaurants and pubs for defying DDMA orders. Such establishments were also warned that if they do not shut by 10pm from Thursday night, the outlet will be sealed with immediate effect and a penalty will be imposed, as per relevant sections of the DDMA Act and the Indian Penal Code, Shakya said.

Delhi Police have roped in auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers to make public announcements in congested neighbourhoods such as Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar to make people aware of the rules and the importance of social distancing.

Joint commissioner of police (southern range) Suvashis Choudhary, said, “Our intention is not to penalise but to work with citizens and stop the spread of the disease. In narrow by-lanes of places such as Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar or the slum areas, police teams on e -rickshaws are alerting people during the day on the need to avoid gathering. We register FIRs only in cases, where citizens are adamant and refuse to abide by the rules. Much before 10pm, we request people to shut establishments. Using the public address system, we remind them before the deadline. The compliance is good.”

Choudhary said police teams on the road at night are also helping citizens who have genuine reasons to be out during curfew hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the curfew was imposed in the Capital because people were found to be organising parties and other events where Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, were often ignored.

“The night curfew has been imposed because there were reports about parties, which cause unnecessary gatherings and put people in close contact. Hence the night curfew is aimed to avoid this situation because if even one is positive among the 50 people, all 50 would test positive,” he told reporters.

A police constable, who was on duty outside the Delhi Golf Club on Wednesday night, said, “The difference between lockdown and night curfew is that we are easy on people returning home from work late at night. But if there is more than one person in a car or a group returning late at night after a party, we take action against them for violating the curfew rules.”

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said by Wednesday night, the police have issued 84 fines and registered 1 case against those defying the curfew orders.

Officials in the South district administration said they have tied up with market associations and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to focus making people aware and ensure that they adhere to the rules.

When contacted, the management of the Select Citywalk, a mall in south Delhi, said the shopping centre has reduced its operations by at least 2.5 hours.

“The shopping centre is now open from 10:30 am to 9pm, compared to the usual timings of 10am to 11pm. But, we have allowed food delivery from restaurants, groceries and pharmacies. Information is being shared across our website and social media handles. Regular announcements are also being made,” the mall said in an e-mail response to HT.

In central Delhi, which includes parts of old Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal, where eateries used to stay open even after midnight, police have roped in heads of mosques, temples and other religious places to spread the word about the curfew.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said, “The nightlife in the Walled City is different from other parts of Delhi. We contacted the RWAs, heads of mosques, temples and roped them to inform citizens on the importance of not gathering during the curfew hours. Through their cooperation, we were able to ensure that the shops, which opened till late night are now shut before 10pm. Even during the day, police teams patrol the Walled City area making announcements about the curfew.”

On Wednesday night, police in central Delhi issued 25 fines and registered two cases.