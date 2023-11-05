105 private colleges apply for permission to offer DElEd course

As many as 105 private colleges from 31 districts of the state have applied to the Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P., for permission to offer Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course from 2024-25 session. Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority. (HT FILE PHOTO)

It was after a gap of five years that Uttar Pradesh government had invited applications from colleges wishing to take affiliation and offer DElEd course.

The Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), U.P., had issued a notification in this regard asking interested private colleges to apply at the concerned District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) by October 20.

“105 private colleges that have applied are from 31 districts while there are no applicants from the remaining 44 districts of the state,” said a senior official of ERA, UP.

“Out of these 105 private colleges, maximum 24 are from Ghazipur followed by 16 from Azamgarh. Four colleges of Prayagraj too have applied,” the official added.

Secretary, ERA, U.P., Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said the affiliation order for offering DElEd course was last issued in the state only for the 2018-19 session.

After inspection of the colleges that have applied by the respective district-level committees formed for the task, the ERA,U.P., will send its recommendations to the state government by November 12 following which the state-level committee set up by the state government will hold a meeting to consider the recommendations by December 12.

The state government will then take the final call on granting permission to these colleges to offer the course based on the recommendations of the state-level panel by January 10, 2024 and the orders will get issued only by January 31, 2024.

Recognition to colleges for offering DElEd course is granted by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) while registration is done by the state government.

The developments come close on the heels of the recent rejection of the notification of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) dated June 28, 2018 by Apex court and the court’s ruling that only DElEd trained can participate in primary teachers’ recruitment process and not the BEd degree holders. After the decision, the craze for DElEd has started to rise again among aspiring teachers.

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. At present, DElEd courses are offered by around 2,974 private colleges, 67 government-run district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and one College of Teacher Education (CTE) in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

There are currently around 10,600 seats of DElEd course in government-run institutions while there 2,22,750 seats in private colleges in UP.

