Celebrations mark Raju’s 10th year of freedom at Mathura rescue centre

Celebrations marked the 10th year of freedom of Raju, the elephant, at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, on Tuesday.

Raju enjoying the fruit feast on his rescue anniversary, in Mathura, on Tuesday (Sourced)

Raju was rescued nearly a decade ago by Wildlife SOS, an NGO, and was brought to Mathura to live a safer life.

A geriatric bull (adult male) elephant, Raju was kept in spiked chains that dug into his flesh creating pus-filled wounds for 50 long years, which is more than half an elephant’s life. Known as the elephant who cried tears of joy and relief when the shackles came off, five decades of ill-treatment had turned this majestic pachyderm into a husk of his wild self, an expert at the centre said.

When Raju arrived at the centre, his body bore multiple scars from bullhook injuries, abscesses on his hips and footpads, and wounds on his tail. But with diligent and tireless efforts Raju’s condition improved. Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “As Raju enters the 10th year of freedom, it is a monumental occasion for Wildlife SOS. We worked hard to give Raju his independence back and he is living a life filled with love and care.”

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “The second phase of Raju’s life is brimming with compassion and affection. A healthy amount of fresh vegetables ensures Raju’s wholesome diet and this gentle pachyderm likes to spend hours in his enclosure pool, especially in summer.”

