10-yr-old girl, woman run over by train in Samba
A 10-year-old girl and woman were crushed to death by a train at a railway gate in Vijaypur area of Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said.
“The minor and woman, aged around 35, were hit by Malwa Express near a railway gate in Vijaypur around 5.30pm,” they said adding that both died on the spot.
“We are trying to ascertain their identity. The bodies have been moved to a morgue,” they said.
The train was coming from Delhi to Jammu.
An FIR has been registered and further investigations have been initiated.
2-year-old boy hit by speeding car dies
A minor boy died in a road accident in Vijaypur on Wednesday.
“A speeding car hit the minor, who was rushed to Vijaypur hospital by the locals from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there,” said officials.
The deceased has been identified as Shivam, 2, son of Jagram of Rajasthan, presently putting up at ward number 5 in Vijaypur.
Police have taken cognisance in the matter. The car and accused driver are being traced, a police official said.
