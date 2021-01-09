11 arrested for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboard

Eleven people were arrested for allegedly defacing an Aurangzeb Lane signboard in central Delhi’s Tughlak Road area on Saturday morning, the police said.

All 11 were booked under the charges of defacing and damaging public property and an FIR was registered at the Tughlak Road police station. All of them were granted bail later in the day, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the police station received a call at 5.40am, that a group had gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, after which a patrol at the spot found that 11 people had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard, which is the property of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The suspects had pasted a poster of Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signboard, Singhal said.

“All 11 people were detained and brought to the police station. We registered a case and arrested them. They were later released on bail,” added DCP Singhal.