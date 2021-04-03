IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 11 of 17 newly appointed ministers own guns
HT Image
HT Image
others

11 of 17 newly appointed ministers own guns

PATNA Of the 17 newly appointed ministers in the state during cabinet expansion in February, 11 possess weapons like rifle, pistol and revolver, costing 50,000 to 4 lakh, as per their affidavits uploaded in the cabinet secretariat department website on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:33 PM IST

PATNA

Of the 17 newly appointed ministers in the state during cabinet expansion in February, 11 possess weapons like rifle, pistol and revolver, costing 50,000 to 4 lakh, as per their affidavits uploaded in the cabinet secretariat department website on Friday.

In terms of movable and immovable assets, richer ministers’ worth range from 2 crore to 7 crore, and leading the lot are water resources minister Sanjay Jha, science and technology minister Sumit Singh, excise minister Sunil Kumar, labour resources minister Jibesh Kumar and panchayati raj minister Samrat Choudhary.

Industries minister Shahnawaj Hussain, road construction minister Nitin Navin and rural development minister Sharavan Kumar are poorer than their spouses.

While Hussain owns assets worth 22 lakh, his wife has net assets worth around 1.78 crore. Sharavan Kumar’s wife has net assets worth around 1.16 crore while Kumar himself owns assets worth 1 crore. Nitin Navin’s assets are worth around 22 lakh while his wife’s assets are worth around 51 lakh.

Ministers Subhash Singh, Samrat Choudhary, Pramod Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Ram Surat Kumar,Leshi Singh , Janak Ram, Jayant Raj, Narayan Prasad, Sumit Kumar Singh and Mohammed Zama Khan own guns and revolvers.

Earlier, 14 ministers, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, had submitted their affidavits pertaining to their assets soon after the government formation in November last year after the NDA returned to power in the Assembly polls.

At present, there are 31 ministers, including the CM, against the maximum number of 36 ministers permissible as per the strength of the state Assembly.

Recently, state officials from different cadres of services have also submitted their assets declarations through affidavits as per government norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP