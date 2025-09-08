11-year-old girl raped by neighbour, gives birth to stillborn in Bareilly

In Bareilly district, an 11-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn child after enduring eight months of sexual assault by a 45-year-old neighbour. The accused, a father of two, allegedly raped the minor repeatedly, recorded the acts, and threatened to kill her brother if she disclosed the abuse. (Pic for representation)

Deputy superintendent of police Nilesh Mishra added that the case was reported on September 4, and the accused was arrested and sent to jail following court orders. His DNA samples have been taken for further probe.

The ordeal came to light only when the girl, pregnant for six months, experienced severe stomach pain, leading to her hospitalisation and the delivery of a premature stillborn baby.

The abuse began when the accused lured the girl to his residence under false pretenses. There, he raped her and recorded a video, using it to blackmail her into silence by threatening her brother’s life.

The case unraveled when the girl complained of persistent stomach pain. Her brother initially took her to a local doctor, who prescribed medication for the pain. When the pain persisted, he sought further medical attention at a private hospital. An ultrasound revealed the shocking truth- the 11-year-old was six months pregnant. A second ultrasound at another pathology lab confirmed the pregnancy, leaving the family devastated. When questioned, the girl revealed the neighbour’s repeated assaults over the past eight months.

The girl was referred to the District Women’s Hospital in Bareilly, where she was admitted around 11pm on September 4. Dr Tribhuvan Prasad, chief medical superintendent, confirmed that the girl, pregnant for 24 weeks, underwent a medical examination and treatment. She delivered a premature baby, who was placed in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Tragically, the infant passed away half an hour later due to prematurity.

District women’s hospital CMS said that her condition is improving.

Following the revelation, the girl’s brother filed a named complaint at the Nawabganj police station. The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 65(2) (rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and sections 5m and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested the accused on September 6.

Inspector Arun Srivastava confirmed that the accused faces charges of repeated rape, which led to the girl’s pregnancy and the subsequent stillbirth. The infant’s body has been sent for a postmortem, and a DNA test will be conducted to further the investigation.