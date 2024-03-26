12 cyber criminals involved in 4,995 frauds, arrested

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Tuesday said that 12 cyber criminals arrested over the last three months were found to be involved in a large number of financial crimes, and scrutiny of records revealed that 267 cases were registered against them across the country. The Gurugram Police on Tuesday said that 12 cyber criminals arrested over the last three months were found to be involved in a large number of financial crimes. (Representational Image)

The police arrested them in eight separate cases registered in three different cyber police stations in the city, while five such cases are registered against the accused in different police stations across Haryana.

A senior Gurugram police official said that after reviewing the data from the mobile phones and SIM cards seized from the 12 accused, it was found that they were allegedly involved in 4,995 cybercrimes among which 267 cases were registered in different police stations across the country.

The probe has revealed that these accused used to commit fraud by luring people through phone calls, getting them to transfer money online, investing in the stock market and getting people to transfer money by pretending to be experts, he added.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police said that out of 267 cases registered against these accused, 13 cases are in Haryana, out of which two cases are in the Cyber Crime East police station of Gurugram, two cases are in Cyber Crime West police station, and four cases in the Manesar cybercrime police station.

“The 12 accused have been arrested in connection with different cybercrime cases but detailed investigation into their crimes revealed that they were hardcore cyber criminals who are involved in around 5,000 incidents. Cases have been registered across the country against them, including Gurugram, involving cheating of over ₹18 crore,” he said.

According to the police, ₹1.65 lakh and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused by police teams. The accused hail from Nuh, Gurugram, Rewari, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Deeg in Rajasthan, Nogaon in Assam, Bharatpur and other parts of the country.

“The cybercrime teams investigated the complaints lodged by victims in the city, and after detailed investigation managed to arrest the 12 accused. They are involved in financial crimes involving over ₹18 crore. They were arrested over a period of three months in different cases,” he said.