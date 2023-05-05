Body of 12-yr-old girl found in Assam; family allege rape and murder: Police

In a tragic incident, the body of a 12-year-old girl was found inside a septic tank in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said.

The prime accused was arrested from neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh. (Representative file image)

However, family members claim that the minor girl was raped and murdered by someone known to them.

According to family members, the girl had gone to a Bihu celebration event with her mother on May 3 and stayed at her father’s friend’s house at Segunbari.

She went missing after that and a day later, her body was found, family members said.

“It was late night and the mother left her there because the man is a family friend. The next morning when she went to bring her daughter back, she was missing. Later, we found her body inside the septic tank,” family members told media persons.

Hemanta Kumar Borah, senior official in Assam police said the body has been sent for postmortem.

“A search operation was launched on receiving the complaint but there was no trace of the minor girl. When the wife of the accused was questioned, she told police that her husband murdered the minor girl and buried the body in the septic tank of their house,” Borah said.

“We are investigating the matter and once postmortem report comes, things will get clearer,” Borah added.

The prime accused was arrested from neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh.

“We traced him, and a team of police reached Arunachal Pradesh immediately. With the help of local police, we managed to find him, but he attacked police personnel while attempting to flee,” an official said.

The accused will be brought to Assam and will be produced before the court.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO) police said.

