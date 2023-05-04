Mohali: Man booked for raping employer’s teen daughter

The Zirakpur police have booked an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native for repeatedly raping his employer’s 15-year-old daughter. The accused, Mohkam Singh, alias Pankaj Verma, of Badaun, UP, is on the run, said police. The accused, Mohkam Singh, alias Pankaj Verma, of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, is on the run, said Mohali police. (Getty images)

As per the complaint of the girl’s father, Mohkam worked for him from November 2022 to March 2023. Recently, his daughter revealed that Mohkam had raped her many times and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

Police have booked the accused for rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Panchkula police nab HP man for raping minor

Panchkula Police have arrested a man hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi for raping a 15-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Hemant Bhardwaj, 22, was arrested on the complaint of the girl’s mother, who had approached the police after her daughter had gone missing. Following investigation, police rescued the victim from the accused’s captivity and arrested him. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to three-day police remand.