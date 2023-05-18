Assam: Minor gang-raped inside moving car; four accused arrested

A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving car in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested four accused in connection with the incident. (Representative Photo)

Police said the alleged incident took place on May 16.

Police said the accused were caught in the act by officers who saw the girl with four men in an inappropriate position inside the car.

Kokrajhar superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh said that the accused and the rape survivor were taken for an informal interrogation, during which the girl revealed that she knew at least one person who called her to meet.

The police recorded the statement of the girl, according to which she went with them in the car as the person was known to her and as they started moving, the accused persons raped her. However, according to the girl, not all four accused raped her.

The minor girl was sent for a medical examination and also given counselling, said the SP.

The four accused have been arrested under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and several other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Moreover, police have appealed to netizens and social media influencers not to reveal the identity of the rape survivor and also the accused persons as they were known to her.

