15 kids rescued in RPF raid on train at Prayagraj station

Fifteen children were rescued in a raid by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the Seemanchal Express going from Jogbani to Anand Vihar Terminal, at Prayagraj Junction, on Tuesday. The children were being taken by some persons to put them to work. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Aastha Mahila and Bal Vikas Sansthan had received information from Bihar that about 40 minor children were being taken to Ludhiana illegally in the general and sleeper coaches of Seemanchal Express.

On receiving a tip-off, a joint team of RPF, Childline, Aastha Mahila and Bal Vikas Sansthan conducted the raid and freed 15 minor children from the clutches of child traffickers. Some sources in the department also said that these children were allegedly being taken to Ludhiana on the pretext of teaching them in a madrasa, where they were to be employed illegally. As soon as the raid was reported, the main contractor managed to escape with some children.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) informed that of the 15 children rescued from the train, five were released as they were adults, while counselling of the remaining 10 children was being done to get more information about the people who were behind the plot and as to where they were being taken and the purpose of the same.

“I have not received the investigation report which is expected to be submitted by Thursday morning. I will be able to reveal the reality behind the entire episode only after receiving the report. Parents of the children are also being contacted. All the children are from different parts of Bihar,” he added.