15-day Sansad Khel competition in Amethi from April 1: MP Smriti Irani

LUCKNOW Union minister Smriti Irani has announced to organise the ‘Sansad Khel Mahakumbh’ in her Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from April 1 to 15. She made the announcement while inaugurating ‘Pados Yuva Sansad’ programme at the Indira Gandhi PG College in Amethi on Saturday. The programme was held by Gauriganj, Nehru Yuva Kendra. Union minister Smriti Irani poses for a selfie with a local woman in Amethi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“The Sansad Khel Mahakumbh would be organised to hone the sporting talent of youth from Amethi. The winner would get ₹5 lakh, runners up will get ₹2.5 lakh while the team bagging the third rank would get a cash reward for ₹1.25 lakh,” she said on the first of the two-day visit on Saturday.

Smriti also said that academic institutes would also be rewarded. The institute that ranks first would get ₹1 lakh, the runners-up would get ₹75,000 while the institute third would get ₹51,000 cash reward, she added.