A two-foot-high and around 15-kg Ashtadhatu (mixed metals) idol, a donation box and a temple bell were stolen from an under-construction Lord Hanuman temple in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Monday, police said. 15-kg Hanuman idol, donation box, bell stolen from Madhepura temple

Police said the theft took place at Maruwaha, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bharahi police station in the district.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at around ₹2 lakh, the temple caretaker said.

Following clues from CCTV footage, station house officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar said police have deployed a dog squad to trace the idol, but no breakthrough had been made till Tuesday evening.

Police have so far recovered an empty, broken donation box about 200 metres from the temple, he said.

“We have lodged an FIR on the basis of a written complaint by Ram Chandra Thakur, the temple caretaker, under Section 305 (theft in specific locations, including places of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway,” the SHO said, adding that raids have been launched to recover the remaining items.

Angry locals alleged that theft incidents at religious places are on the rise, and police have failed to curb such crimes.

“Recently, thefts were reported at an area health centre and a government school within 200 metres of the Hanuman temple,” locals said.