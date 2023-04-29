Tripura: Minor wife found dead, chopped into pieces; husband arrested

A 15-year-old housewife was murdered and her body chopped into two pieces allegedly by her husband, police said, adding that the accused husband has been arrested. (Representative Photo)

Police said that they found the body packed in two packets inside a septic tank behind the house. The incident took place at Aralia in Agartala on Friday, they said.

Police have identified the husband as Kayum Mia, 24.

According to the locals, the couple were missing since Friday and suspecting something odd, they informed the police.

Also Read: Body of 13-year-old found in Delhi’s Molarband drain, 2 nabbed

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused is a drug addict and used to physically and mentally torture his wife since their marriage, police said.

“We have registered a murder case based on the complaint of the deceased’s parents. The accused husband has been arrested and he confessed that he killed his wife with a sharp weapon and chopped her body. Our investigation is on and we shall share details later,” said assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order) Jyotisman Daschowdhury.