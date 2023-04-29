Home / Cities / Others / Tripura: Minor wife found dead, chopped into pieces; husband arrested

Tripura: Minor wife found dead, chopped into pieces; husband arrested

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 29, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Police said that they found the body packed in two packets inside a septic tank behind the house. The incident took place at Aralia in Agartala on Friday

A 15-year-old housewife was murdered and her body chopped into two pieces allegedly by her husband, police said, adding that the accused husband has been arrested.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that they found the body packed in two packets inside a septic tank behind the house. The incident took place at Aralia in Agartala on Friday, they said.

Police have identified the husband as Kayum Mia, 24.

According to the locals, the couple were missing since Friday and suspecting something odd, they informed the police.

Also Read: Body of 13-year-old found in Delhi’s Molarband drain, 2 nabbed

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused is a drug addict and used to physically and mentally torture his wife since their marriage, police said.

“We have registered a murder case based on the complaint of the deceased’s parents. The accused husband has been arrested and he confessed that he killed his wife with a sharp weapon and chopped her body. Our investigation is on and we shall share details later,” said assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order) Jyotisman Daschowdhury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agartala body case complaint delhi drug addict friday husband investigation marriage parents police + 10 more
agartala body case complaint delhi drug addict friday husband investigation marriage parents police + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out