16 items from Assam, including Assamese Dhol, Jaapi get GI tag

Six traditional items from Assam, including Assamese Dhol and Jaapi, have received prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags, granted by the Government of India’s Geographical Indication Registry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays Assamese Dhol during a Bihu function in Delhi in April 2022. (PTI File Photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday morning shared the information through a post on X.

He wrote, “A big win for Assam’s heritage! Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert.”

Sarma said that products receiving GI tags include iconic Assam Bihu Dhol, Assam Jaapi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Panimeteka craft (water hyacinth), Mising taat (handloom) and Asharikandi’s exquisite terracotta works.

He said, “These products are deeply rooted in our history and nearly one lakh people are directly supported by these products.”

The GI tag system started in India in 2003 during the NDA’s rule. It is a process to identify a product as originating from a particular place and possessing certain qualities, characteristics or reputation that are due to that place of origin. It serves as a trademark in the international market.

Earlier this month, Assam’s famous Majuli Masks or Majuli manuscript paintings were awarded the GI tag. This is a part of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition practiced in the state since the 16th century, according to experts.

Assamese Dhol

Assamese Dhol, also known as Pati Dhol, is a two-faced drum played with a stick and a hand. It is one of the most important musical instruments in the folk entertainment and culture of Assam.

Last year, the Assam Government conducted the world’s largest Bihu dance in Guwahati where 11,298 artists performed with Dhol and other instruments. It received recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Assamese Jaapi

Similar to the Dhol, Assamese Japi is an integral part of the state’s Bihu culture which is made of bamboo/cane and palm leaves (tokou). This is a symbol of pride in Assam and people give this to each other to show respect.

Jaapi is a traditional symbol of Assamese folk culture. In the earlier days when umbrellas were unheard of, farmers used Japi as headgear to protect them from the Sun and rain. This made Japi an essential gear for the farmers while working in the fields. Some of the varieties of Japi are Bor Japi, Tupi Japi, Uka Japi or Haluwa Japi, Sorudaya Japi or Fulam Japi.

According to the government of Assam, Japi making is an indigenous cottage industry in the state because of increasing demand in national and international markets, generating employment opportunities for the locals.

Sarthebari Metal Craft

Sarthebari Metal Craft are traditional handmade bell metal utensils found in Assam’s Barpeta. It has a socio-cultural and religious significance. These products are part of ritual practices of Nava Vaisnava religion advocated by Srimanta Sankardeva. Apart from the Assamese Vaisnava Prasanga, these bell metal utensils are part of Buddhist worship, according to locals.

Pani Meteka

As per the government of Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development department, Pani Meteka or Water Hyacinth is one of the most widely distributed species in this region. In the past, it was considered only as a waste and was either cleared up or left unused. However, the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) in recent years started utilising them for making craft, which generated employment for many locals.

Mising Handloom Products

Mising Taat or Mising Handloom Products are part of traditional cloth-making of Assam’s Mising indigenous tribal community. Mostly women are involved in making handloom products including garments, mekhela chador, a traditional women’s attire, etc. These clothes have cultural significance. Mising women weave these products especially before marriages and other occasions at home.

Asharikandi Terracotta

Over 100 families in Asharikandi village in Assam’s Dhubri district are involved in making terracotta and pottery items, as per the state government’s records.

Asharikandi is one of the largest clusters of Terracotta and Pottery in North East India and the art involves products made of clay and sand and baked with earthen color, a brownish red known as Terracotta.

“Terracotta is one of the oldest crafts that human beings have ever introduced on this earth. It was once considered to be the poor man’s craft. But in course of time, it has made its access and occupied a distinct identity among all classes of people by its aesthetic value,” according to the state government.