Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead as truck overturns in Jalgaon district

Sixteen labourer died and five were seriously injured in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district late on Sunday after the truck in which they were travelling overturned.

Police said all the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district and they were travelling in a papaya-laden truck which overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.