16-year-old dies at school in Jaunpur; family alleges he was forced to stand in the sun

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2023 08:24 PM IST

VARANASI: A 16-year-old student, Ayush Saroj, residing in Semarho village, met a tragic end on Saturday evening at the gates of his school -- Kanchan Girls Inter College in Bandhawa Bajar, Jaunpur. He had been suffering from a fever and was attempting to return home on his bicycle as school ended around 4 pm. However, as he reached the school gate, he collapsed and died on spot.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing. (HT Photo)

Family members of the deceased claim that Ayush had requested leave from the principal due to his illness but was not allowed to go home. Allegedly, he was made to stand under the sun in the school premises for an extended period, which further aggravated his health. After school hours, as he was leaving for home on his bicycle, he collapsed at the school gate and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital in Machhali Shahar.

The family’s accusations of negligence have prompted action by the authorities. A case has been registered against the school’s manager and principal based on the complaint filed by Ayush’s father, Heera Lal Saroj. The family asserts that Ayush’s untimely death could have been prevented if he had been granted leave to recover from his illness.

School Administration Denies Allegations

In response to the allegations, school manager Santosh Kumar Jaiswal provided a differing account of the incident. He claimed that as Ayush was departing for home, a four-wheeler suddenly appeared in front of the school gate, startling him and causing him to fall, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing.

