17 new dengue cases reported in Prayagraj; count rises to 251

Despite the efforts of the district medical and health officials, dengue is continuing to spread its wing in Prayagraj. With 17 new cases found on Wednesday, the total count of people affected by it this year has risen to 251, show official records.

Health officials say that among all the patients, 215 have already recovered while the remaining 36 are undergoing treatment. However, the count is still much below 1,299 cases that were reported in the district in 2021 or 1,121 cases found in 2019, they added.

Of the 36 active patients, 29 are under treatment at government healthcare centres as well as private hospitals and seven others are being treated in their respective houses.

District malaria officer, Prayagraj AK Singh said fresh cases are being reported from localities like Rajapur, Ashok Nagar, Daraganj, Teliyarganj, Mundera and Handia among other places.

The official further says that the health department is keeping a close watch on the situation in urban areas like Mau Saraiya (Ashok Nagar),Teliyarganj, Beli, Georgetown, Naini, Preetam Nagar and Rajapur among others.

Fogging and spraying of anti-larval medicines are being done in all the affected areas. He also appealed to people to take all preventive measures to curb further spread of the disease.

“Health teams are conducting door-to-door surveys in the sensitive pockets to find out if the locals have taken preventive measures to check the mosquito-borne viral disease,” Singh added.

Health department records show that this year so far 201 cases have been reported from urban areas of the district with maximum 30 cases reported from Teliyarganj, 17 from Naini, 16 from George Town, 11 from Ashok Nagar, 10 from Civil Lines and the remaining scattered across the remaining city localities.

The 50 cases reported so far from rural areas include six from Chaka, five each from Manda and Meja followed by four each at Bhagwatpur, Handia and Soraon with the rest scattered across other development blocks like Pratappur, Kaundhiara, Karachhana and Mauaima among others.

The DMO said a total of 210 beds, including 25 beds each in Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Dufferin Hospital and SRN Hospital along with 35 beds at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital besides five beds each in the 20 CHCs, have been reserved for dengue patients. Besides, the fever helpdesk is also active in the district’s community health centres and urban primary health centres.