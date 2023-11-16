17-year-old detained for posting threatening message on X

Mumbai: A 17-year-old has been detained by Latur police for allegedly posting a threatening message on X related to the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. The post, which included images of hand-grenades, a pistol, and cartridges, was later tagged to the Mumbai Police’s account on X. HT Image

Mumbai Police received the post on Tuesday night and, considering the seriousness of the content, traced the suspect through his Internet Protocol (IP) address to Latur. The Latur police detained the 17-year-old in connection with the threatening message.

During interrogations, the youth claimed to be a fan of cricketer Virat Kohli and stated that he intended to express that “Virat Kohli will be on fire” during the Wednesday match. However, he mistakenly posted images of hand grenades, a pistol, and cartridges instead of firecrackers.

The police have determined that the post was made in error, with no malicious intent found. A non-cognizable (NC) complaint was filed at Ausa police station in Latur, and the youth was subsequently detained.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!