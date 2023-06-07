Sanjeev Jeeva murder: With bullet still inside her body, girl battles for life

LUCKNOW The 18-month-old girl child, who sustained a bullet injury below her shoulder as assailants gunned down gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, has been kept under observation of the medical team at the paediatric ICU at the King George’s Medical University. Doctor said the bullet is still inside her body. (HT Photo)

“We are keeping a close watch on her condition. At present, her condition is stable but she is under continuous observation,” said Dr Yadvendra Dhir, the paedictric trauma expert at the medical university under whom the girl is admitted.

Doctor said the bullet is still inside her body. “We have not yet planned to take out the bullet. It pierced through the skin and is located on the side of the chest. The bullet entered the body from behind,” said Dr Yadvendra faculty with the trauma surgery department.

The doctor said that the decision to take out the bullet depends upon her condition to face anesthesia and keeping in view early damage, if any, to the vital organs. “We are not in a hurry. We will observe her condition first and then take any decision,” said Dr Yadvendra.

The girl was brought here soon after the incident. Attendants, including her father Saurabh Kumar, are being updated about her condition. Doctors from other departments, including paediatric, are also part of the monitoring team.