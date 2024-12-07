An 18-year-old man was shot dead in Sector 5 late on Friday night after an argument during a wedding the same evening, police said, adding that two of the accused were arrested on Saturday. 18-year-old shot dead over argument at wedding, 2 held

According to police, Manjeet alias Lucky -- a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony -- was shot in the abdomen when he was sitting with his friends near a temple in the area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A police officer informed, “A Thar came to the spot and twooccupants came out, hurling abuses. When the victim group protested against the foul language, one of the occupants opened fire, hitting Manjeet in the abdomen.”

Manjeet was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Based on a complaint filed by Manjeet’s friend, a case was registered at Sector 5 police station under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the arrested accused are Mohit, 24, and Monu, 35, both residents of Gurugram. Ravindra Kumar, spokesperson for Gurugram Police, said, “During the interrogation, it was revealed that the victim and the accused had attended a wedding in Sohna on Friday, where an argument broke out while dancing. After attending the wedding, Manjeet and his friends sat near the temple while the accused came back and shot Manjeet.”

Police have recovered the Thar, one pistol, and six live cartridges from the accused’s possession. “Further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.