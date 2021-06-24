Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 19 boys rescued from Ranchi airport; man taking them to Jammu arrested
others

19 boys rescued from Ranchi airport; man taking them to Jammu arrested

Anand Prakash Singh, the in-charge of the Ranchi airport police station, said they arrested one Raju Ganjhu for the alleged trafficking
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Ranchi airport. (File photo)

As many as 19 boys allegedly being trafficked were rescued from the Ranchi airport when they were brought there to board a Jammu-bound flight on Thursday, a police officer said.

Anand Prakash Singh, the in-charge of the Ranchi airport police station, said they arrested one Raju Ganjhu for the alleged trafficking. “Raju Ganjhu as well as the rescued boys are from Latehar district. Raju has been arrested and a case has been filed with the anti-trafficking police station. All of them (boys) are minors in the age group of 14-16. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee which would coordinate with the concerned authorities and take further action,” said Singh.

Also Read | Jharkhand govt extends lockdown till July 1

He said the kind of dresses the boys were wearing, and their body language raised suspicion. “When they were quizzed about their age and other relevant information, they claimed they were adults when they clearly appeared to be minors. The person taking them along also could not give the right information.”

Trafficking of tribal children is rampant in Jharkhand. The children are often lured with promises of better job opportunities in other states.

Police said they are verifying Ganjhu’s background to know whether he has been involved in trafficking earlier too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP