Jharkhand govt extends lockdown till July 1

Giving no further relaxations, the Jharkhand government has extended the ongoing lockdown till July 1 morning.

Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday. It also mandates another complete lockdown during the weekend beginning 4pm on Saturday till early Monday morning.

Most of the places of mass gatherings such as educational institutions, multiplexes, cinema halls, banquet halls, bars, clubs, stadium, gymnasium, swimming pools and parks will continue to remain closed, officials said.

On weekdays, however, all kinds of shops, malls, departmental stores, government and private offices will continue to operate till 4pm across all 24 districts.

“The threat from the pandemic is still not over. We are in the middle of a second wave with a probability of a third their wave. So, we have decided to extend the restrictions for another week. I request people to follow protocols set by the government,” chief minister Hemant Soren told media persons at the state Secretariat.

As per the standing order for the complete weekend lockdown, all shops including that of fruits, vegetable, grocery and sweets, which are open on weekdays, will also remain closed. However, medical emergency shops, medical equipment-related shops, petrol pumps, LPG outlets and milk stores will remain open during the 38-hour lockdown.

The provision of e-pass will remain in place for interdistrict and interstate movement. Restriction on passenger bus movement, both interstate and interdistrict, will also remain in place.

The state clamped lockdown-like restrictions on April 22 this year after it started witnessing a jump in daily Covid-19 cases. It has extended the lockdown multiple times since then. However, the government also gave few relaxations under its gradual unlock plan in wake of fall in cases.