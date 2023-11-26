19-year-old maid found dead in Mahanagar apartment

LUCKNOW The body of a 19-year-old housemaid was discovered in the servant quarters of Shalimar Gallants Apartment in Mahanagar. The incident took a perplexing turn as the autopsy report failed to provide conclusive answers, leading doctors to recommend the preservation of viscera for further forensic examination. The tragic discovery unfolded on a somber Saturday morning when the young maid failed to resume her duties. (HT Photo)

The victim, hailing from Sitapur, had been employed by Dr Aprana Agrawal for the past one and a half years, residing in the doctor’s apartment with a designated servant room. The tragic discovery unfolded on a somber Saturday morning when the young maid failed to resume her duties.

Concerned, Dr Agrawal ventured to the servant room, where repeated knocks went unanswered. Fearing the worst, the police were summoned to break open the locked door, revealing the lifeless form of the maid lying on her bed. Adding to the perplexity, a pillow was found covering her mouth, leaving investigators baffled.

Inspector Prashant Mishra of Mahanagar shed light on the preliminary findings, stating, “The police suspect that the girl may have succumbed to a heart attack while sleeping in the locked servant room. The door was forced open in the presence of the police, revealing a scene that raises more questions than answers.”

In an attempt to unravel the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise, doctors have recommended preserving the heart for forensic analysis. Inspector Mishra said, “Our examination of the crime scene and other relevant factors suggests no foul play. It appears, at this point, that the cause of death may have been a cardiac arrest.”